Rep. Sewell stops in Pickens Co. during American Rescue Plan tour

PICKENS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Millions of dollars in relief money is headed to aid local governments in Tuscaloosa and Pickens counties.

Representative Terri Sewell stopped by the Pickens County Courthouse Thursday as part of her American Rescue Plan district tour.

The tour highlights various COVID-19 relief funding from the $1.9 trillion in relief that was signed into law on March 11, 2021.

Over $3 million will be allocated to Pickens County and more than $8 million will go to Pickens County Schools.

The city of Gordo will receive $300,000 while the city of Carrollton will get $170,000.

The city of Aliceville will be granted $420,000 in relief funds.

“When I say it is transformational the reality is that I hurt for my constituents especially in rural parts of my district that they were hurting, they lost jobs during the pandemic, people lost loved ones during this pandemic and this is an acknowledgment that we know we need help,” said Sewell.

Rep. Sewell said she was the only member of the Alabama Congressional Delegation to vote in favor of the relief bill.