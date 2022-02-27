A Columbus man shares his journey to recovery after EF-3 tornado

It's a day many people in Columbus won't forget; the moment an EF-3 tornado made landfall in the friendly city

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s a day many people in Columbus won’t forget; the moment an EF-3 tornado made landfall in the friendly city, destruction left residents without a home.

The Community Recovery of Lowndes County has assisted dozens of homeowners with repairs over the years. Repairs have been completed in areas like Shady Street, Waterworks Road, and Tuscaloosa Road, but on Conway drive it’s the last house that needs repairs; which belonged to Sylvester Marks.

The Texas native bought the house in 1995, but hasn’t been able to live in it since 2019 due to the tornado.

“I really didn’t know what was going on at all and it really didn’t do much to the house, but take all the shingles out,” said Marks.

However Marks said insurance didn’t cover roof repairs. Over time the foundation began caving in and falling in, making the house inhabitable.

Marks said he has been back and forth to Texas and staying with family in Mississippi since 2019, and it’s been a challenge.

“It’s been you know going from place to place. I had a father that died I was with him last year most of the time I’ve been sick and just trying to recover from sicknesses,” said Marks.

Marks currently lives with his son in Columbus; during his hard times he relies on his faith.

“I’m strongly into God, I give two daily prayer lines and write the word everyday and I see people that are in worse conditions than me,” said Marks.

Community Recovery of Lowndes County has been in contact with Marks over the years and assured him that his time has finally come as they begin the process of getting him back into his home.

Despite the course that Marks has endured he said he doesn’t want to reflect on the challenges; he’d rather offer advice to others going through tougher times than he is.

“A lot has happened in between a lot has really happened, but that encouragement would be the best thing for anybody when they’re going through something and there is a way out if you think there’s no way,” said Marks.

Community Recovery of Lowndes County board president Nicole Clinkscales said they anticipate to demolish Marks’s home before the repairing process begins.