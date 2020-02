COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Repairs began Monday on Gardner Boulevard in Columbus.

Drivers will still have to maneuver around the barricades. A sinkhole opened up this weekend.

Investigators said it appeared a sewer line washed away part of the roadway support.

The hole near Wendy’s is about 3 1/2 feet wide and 8 feet deep.

Columbus Police have closed the road to one lane.

City spokesman Joe Dillon told WCBI repairs are expected to take 2 to 3 days.