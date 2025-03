Repairs begin on Highway 50 in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Repairs have begun on Highway 50 in West Point.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation shut down the road for drainage culvert repairs.

It is closed between North Eshman Avenue and Herman Shirley Road.

MDOT said this work will continue until March 17.

If you are traveling between West Point and Columbus, use Church Hill Road and Herman Shirley Road as an alternate route.

