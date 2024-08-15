Repaving project on Highway 82 getting and anti-skid topcoat

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The paving is done but work continues on Highway 82 in Columbus.

Crews are now installing a High Friction Surface Treatment.

Today, workers had a lande of traffic blocked from 18th Avenue North to Military Road.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation says the treatment is designed to help prevent skidding in wet weather.

This is one of the final details of the 19 million dollar project.

Work started this past September and is scheduled to be completed this summer.