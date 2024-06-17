Report: Domestic violence complaint ends in pair of drug arrests

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – What began as a domestic violence complaint in Itawamba County ended in a pair of drug arrests.

On Thursday, Itawamba County deputies, North Mississippi Narcotics agents, and Fulton police officers were called to a domestic disturbance on Doc Mason Road in Golden.

When they got there, the agents reportedly found fentanyl in the home.

Three people were arrested at the scene.

Bobbie Eklund was charged with possession of methamphetamine and introduction of contraband into a jail.

Eklund’s bond was set at $40,500.

Crystal Owens was charged with felony possession of fentanyl.

Owens’ bond was set at $40,000.

Hailey Smith was also arrested and charged with domestic violence – simple assault.

Her bond was set at $2,500.

