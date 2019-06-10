Report of a shooting at Mckee Park, one taken to hospital

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Police are investigating shots fired at Mckee Park Monday night.

The police department tweeted that it is looking for a blue Nissan Altima occupied by two black males.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 6:02 p.m. When they arrived, the suspects were gone.

A male victim was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound.

The department said there is no active threat to the public at this time.

If you see the vehicle, you are asked to call Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.