Report of stolen truck leads to 3 arrest in Oktibbeha County

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A report of a stolen truck in Webster County leads to 3 arrests in Oktibbeha County.

On April 19th, a resident in the Cadaretta community reported that a truck had been stolen from their property.

The truck wasn’t missing for long. On the 21st, deputies spotted it at a home in Oktibbeha County.

3 suspects were arrested. Preston McKee, Kristin Chaussard, and Greg Davis are all three charged with Grand Larceny and Auto Burglary.

Chaussard and McKee are being held on 100 thousand dollar bonds in the Webster County Jail. Davis was also wanted on a warrant in Oktibbeha County. He is in jail there and will get a bond hearing in the Webster County case when he is moved there.