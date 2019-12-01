REPORT: Ole Miss Fires Matt Luke

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — Just three days after losing to Mississippi State, 21-20, in the 2019 Egg Bowl, multiple sources reporting that Ole Miss has parted ways with Matt Luke.

The news was first reported by Neal McCready of RebelGrove.com

Luke was named as the interim back in 2017 and was later named head coach after winning the 2017 Egg Bowl, finishing the Rebels’ season with a 6-6 record.

Ole Miss ended its 2019 season with a 4-8 overall record as well as going 2-6 in SEC play.

Ole Miss Athletics has yet to release an official statement.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.