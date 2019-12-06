REPORT: Ole Miss to Hire FAU’s Lane Kiffin As Next Head Football Coach

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — A new era of Ole Miss football could be introduced just a week after Athletic Director Keith Carter released a statement that Matt Luke would not return for the Rebels.

That new era might potentially include the current head football coach of Florida Atlantic University, Lane Kiffin.

First reported by Neal McCready of Rebel Grove and reported by multiple sources, Ole Miss is “nearing a deal” with Kiffin.

Kiffin has spent time coaching in the Southeastern Conference, serving as head coach of Tennessee from 2008-2009. He also served as the offensive coordinator at Alabama from 2014-2016.

Ole Miss Athletics has yet to release an official statement/confirmation.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.