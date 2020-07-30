SEC Moves to Conference-Only Schedule

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — Amid growing concerns to resume college athletics due to COVID-19, the Southeastern Conference is opting to go conference-only for the upcoming fall football season.

Rather than delay to the spring, the SEC has decided to have a 10-game conference-only season with a delayed kick-off beginning September 26th.

The original kick-off to the season was originally set for September 5th. The season will include one mid-season open date for each school as well as an open date on December 12th.

“This new plan for a football schedule is consistent with the educational goals of our universities to allow for the safe and orderly return to campus of their student populations and to provide a healthy learning environment during these unique circumstances presented by the COVID-19 virus,” Sankey said per release. “This new schedule supports the safety measures that are being taken by each of our institutions to ensure the health of our campus communities.”

The season will conclude with the SEC Championship on December 19th at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Updated schedules will be released at a later time.