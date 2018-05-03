Reported drug-infused assault leads to Pickens County Arrest

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – Investigators believe drug use led to a kidnapping and assault charge for a Pickens County man.

The charges against Rex Hudson, 43, stem from an alleged incident that happened back in February.

- Advertisement -

Sheriff David Abston tells WCBI a group of men were doing drugs when one of them was tied up and had his clothes taken off.

Abston also says pictures were taken.

Court documents claim Hudson tired the victim up with zip ties and hit him, eventually knocking the victim unconscious.

Hudson is also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Promoting Contraband.

Investigators say they found meth on Hudson when he was booked on Tuesday.

Abston says another arrest was made in the case but did not have that information available at this time.

Hudson had also been indicted on a theft charge, involving two air conditioning units.