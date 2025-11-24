Reported hit-and-run leads to an arrest in Booneville

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Booneville Police made an arrest after a reported hit-and-run incident.

According to Booneville PD, on Thursday, October 9, officers responded to a reported hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on 4th Street.

18-year-old Kaleb Lee Bullard of Booneville was identified as a suspect.

After further investigation, Mr. Bullard was arrested and charged with four felony counts of aggravated assault and one felony count of malicious mischief.

His bond was set at $50,000.

This case will be presented to the Prentiss County grand jury.

