Sheriff: man arrested for running naked through field, now assault suspect

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man arrested for allegedly running naked in a Lamar County, Alabama field faces charges in Lowndes County.

Brian Keith Hines Jr., 29, is charged with Aggravated Assault.

Lowndes County detectives say the victim reportedly was looking at a woman’s garden, when Hines approached him, this past weekend.

Deputies believe the victim was hit in the head with an object and woke up in a puddle of blood. He did need stitches.

Hines was arrested several days later in Lamar County.

He faces two misdemeanor charges there, including public lewdness.