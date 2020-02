LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A reported oil spill slowed traffic on Highway 82 in Lowndes County Monday morning.

Drivers were at a standstill for a while as crews worked to clean up the oil.

Westbound traffic was backed up, just before the Tenn Tom Bridge in Lowndes County.

It took crews about 30 minutes to clean up the spill and get traffic moving again.