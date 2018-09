OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- An Oxford man is accused of inappropriately touching a child.

Michael Clayton, 35, is charged with touching of a minor for lustful purposes.

At the end of August, investigators were called to Baptist Memorial Hospital for a reported sexual battery of a juvenile.

After getting forensic evidence back, police charged Clayton Tuesday.

He’s already in the Lafayette County Detention Center on a an unrelated charge.

His bond is set at $5,000.