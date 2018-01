HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – A girlfriend allegedly stabs her boyfriend in this Chickasaw County dispute.

18-year-old Brianna Clark is accused of stabbing her boyfriend Jodicee Dilworth in his left arm.

The reported assault happened last Saturday, on Thorn Road in Houston.

Earlier today, January 15, Chickasaw County Deputies charged Clark with Aggravated Assault, Domestic Violence.

Bond has not been set.