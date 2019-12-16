Reported tornadoes roar through North Mississippi

NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI)- A radar confirmed tornado tore through Guntown in Lee County Mississippi.

Sen. Chad McMahan tells WCBI at least 35 home were partially damaged, some severely damaged as the tornado warned storm moved through.

A church was also destroyed. Crews say the hardest hit neighborhood appears to be the Colt Lane neighborhood.

In Prentiss County, Sheriff Randy Tolar reported trees down along Highways 366 and 371, along with power outages.

Tishomingo County also had a tornado warned storm blow through. Deputies there reporting trees down and some structures damaged south of Tishomingo.