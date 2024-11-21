Reported vehicle theft leads to three Tupelo arrests

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A license plate reader and a bad driver help Tupelo police find two stolen vehicles.

Tupelo officers were alerted to several vehicle burglaries and two vehicle thefts November 19.

A license plate reader caught one of the stolen cars entering the city limits and police pulled over the vehicle.

While they were being arrested, a second vehicle drove by and almost hit a patrol car.

Officers chased that vehicle through Tupelo and eventually made an arrest.

Jordan Smith, Jakius Coleman, and Taellis Edwards, all of Tupelo, were charged with two counts of Grand Larceny; Taking of A Motor Vehicle and

three counts of Burglary of a Vehicle.

Other law enforcement have possible charges against the suspects and more arrests are possible.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X