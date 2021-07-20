Representative Dana Mclean believes a special session is in order

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – To call or not to call? That’s the question facing Mississippi’s governor.

After a recent State Supreme Court decision struck down a popular Medical Marijuana referendum and the Initiative process that got it on the ballot.

Many voters think lawmakers need to correct the process sooner rather than later.

That was one of the issues State Representative Dana McLean addressed today in Columbus.

To get anything done before the January Regular Session will require Governor Reeves to call a Special Session.

“I think a special session is in order to address the voter initiative. I feel that a lot of the public feel that the Supreme Court decision, the Mississippi Supreme Court decision just simply overturned their vote on Initiative 65, and it wasn’t the issue. The issue was the referendum, and the way the referendum was put together. So, I feel that we need to fix that because the citizens have a right to have a vote,” said Dana Mclean, (R) District 36.

A recent poll shows that more than 80 percent of voters want ballot initiatives in Mississippi.