Representative Dana McLean weighs in on Wynbridge

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The proposed name change for Mississippi University for Women is now in front of state lawmakers.

Columbus Representative Kabir Karreim and Ellisville Representative Donny Scoggin presented the legislation for the name change in Jackson.

Wynbridge State University of Mississippi is the latest name unveiled by “W” leaders.

This came just weeks after the university went back to the drawing board after receiving overwhelming pushback against its first proposal, Mississippi Brightwell University.

Representative Dana McLean said there’s another option that university leaders failed to consider.

“I believe that there has been a lot of support for simply removing ‘Women’ from the name and calling it ‘The W: A Mississippi University.’ There has been a lot of support, which was not one of the three that was placed on the survey. But that is the name that I’m hearing most of the support for,” said McLean.

McLean said she will still support The W even if the name Wynbridge State University of Mississippi is passed.

