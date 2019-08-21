Republican challenger drops out of Monroe County sheriff’s race

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The race for Monroe County sheriff only has one candidate, as of Wednesday morning.

This means Justice Court Judge Kevin Crook will be the next elected sheriff.

Crook beat incumbent Cecil Cantrell in the Democratic primary.

Former Sheriff Andy Hood was the Republican challenger in the race but Hood dropped out this morning.

Monroe County supervisors will meet Friday to appoint a sheriff.

It’s unclear if Crook will be appointed or if current Chief Deputy Curtis Knight will continue in the acting role.