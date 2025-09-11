Republican State Senator calls Charlie Kirk’s death a wake-up call

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Republican state senator said the assassination of Christian conservative commentator Charlie Kirk should be a wake-up call to the nation.

Kirk was assassinated during a speech and debate session at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

District Six State Senator Chad McMahan said the murder of the 31-year-old conservative leader should upset anyone who is in favor of free speech.

Senator McMahan spoke on the tragedy as a guest on the Podcast, “Off the Record 662 with Alyssa Martin”.

Senator McMahan said he is hopeful the suspect will be caught and face swift justice.

“There is no place for this type of behavior in America. I hope they deal with the person who did it quickly. Swift justice. I don’t want to see this drag on for three to five years and cost the taxpayer a bunch of money. I want this dealt with swiftly, and I hope others will cry out for that as well. Charlie Kirk was a man of faith, family, they called him a conservative, but I called him a traditionalist,” said McMahan.

Kirk was set to be at Ole Miss in late October as part of “The American Comeback Tour.”

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.