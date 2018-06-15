Indoor “Beach Ball Volleyball” brightens residents’ day at Magnolia Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Warm and humid weather outside didn’t stop residents and guests from getting in a game of Beach Ball Volleyball at Magnolia Tupelo.

The Senior Living community hosts the Beach Ball Volleyball game each month, and there were players from other homes managed by Hickory Senior Living.

Participants and staff say the physical activities are a great way to meet others and also to stay active.

“It’s fun to play volleyball, because you build friendships and support each other and have a good time, it’s nice to do new things,” said resident Nancy Robertson.

“We have cooking contests, Top Chef, where they actually do chopping onions, we have hot plates we set out for them, and they stir and they chop potatoes and they actually cook the dish themselves,” said Activities Director Heather Sartin.

Next Thursday, Magnolia Tupelo will host a family night and veterans of the armed forces will share their stories and memories of their service and sacrifice.