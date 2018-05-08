Residents bring concerns to the table during community meeting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- People living in Ward 4 in the city Columbus meet with Police Chief Fred Shelton and Councilman Fred Jackson.

A community meeting was held Tuesday evening at the Boys and Girls Club, giving people living in the area, a chance to bring their concerns to the right people.

Safety was a concern from some as they said they’ve seen some suspicious activity.

Both Councilman Jackson and Chief Shelton say anytime anyone sees something suspicious, don’t hesitate to call police.

A few other issues that were noted included lighting in area neighborhoods of that ward.