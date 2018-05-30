Residents cleaning up after afternoon storms

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Some residents living along Highway 50 in Clay County are picking up after storms roll through Wednesday afternoon.

Several trees were uprooted and homes damaged near the Cedarbluff community.

- Advertisement -

Parts of a metal roof on a shop and home ripped right off as winds roared through.

Emergency management says a a tree fell on the roof of one home causing minor damage.

Richard Ellison was home with his son when the storm hit and says it happened fast.

“It was loud, but like I said it wasn’t very long, it was enough to scare my son and as quick as it showed up, it was gone. We watched the hail, the power went out and then it was over,” said Ellison.

A tree blocked their drive way.

The good news no injuries were reported.