Residents enjoy a coffee with the local Sheriff in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County residents had a chance to sit down and enjoy a little coffee and conversation with the people who help keep them safe.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office hosted Coffee with the Sheriff, with a little Mardi Gras flair, this morning on March 4.

The event gives people a chance to meet with law enforcement officers in a casual environment and tell them their concerns about crime and safety in the area.

It also gives the Sheriff and his staff a chance to find out about trouble spots that they may not have known about.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins hosts these events a couple of times a year.

