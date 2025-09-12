Residents in Ackerman are frustrated about the mayor’s decision

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCB) – Ackerman Residents gathered outside the Police Station with signs in their hands to voice their frustration about the demotion of the town’s Police Chief, Martha Caradine.

“I was not aware of anything going on in our town until late last night, and I got so angry about it,” said Jamie Pittman, who lives in Ackerman. “I got angry because Chief Martha is so amazing.”

On August 5, the board voted three to two to reappoint Chief Caradine, but the mayor vetoed that decision.

It would have taken at least four votes to override that veto.

In Thursday night’s board meeting, the board again voted three to two.

“She did not open up the door just for what is going on with Chief Martha,” said Denisa Frazier, who lives in Ackerman. “She opened up some other doors that we know are going on in our town hall, and it is time to bring it to an end.”

This is a video of Ackerman Police Officers resigning after learning the news about Caradine’s demotion.

Ackerman Mayor Lauren Carson did not want to go on camera, but she told me the demotion of the Former Chief is because she wants someone more qualified, and someone to crack down on drugs in the town.

It is a decision that does not sit well with Ackerman residents.

“What does the data say?” said Deirdre Rush, who lives in Ackerman. “How much crime do we actually have, and how many drugs do we actually have?”

“How can you get more qualified than Chief Martha? She has been in law enforcement for so long,” said Frazier. “What the mayor is talking about, Martha had to get that training before she became Chief and Martha had that.”

With the resignations of the Ackerman Police Officers and the city attorney, the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office is now responding to all emergencies in the town.

Ackerman resident Deidre Rush said, this could create another problem.

“You say that we do not have money,” said Rush. “But we are willing to pay Choctaw County to come in and do the job that we had with four full time police officers.”

Mayor Lauren Carson told WCBI, the town will be advertising for the Chief of Police position for the next month, and an interim will be serving until a new chief is hired.

Carson also said, she plans to have someone hired within the next month.

