Choctaw County residents hopeful busy road will be repaired soon

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A severe landslide in Choctaw County has forced a busy road on State Route 9 to remain closed.

The highway between Reform and Sturgis Road and State Route 790 has been closed since Friday.

That stretch of road is between Ackerman and Eupora.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the cause of the landslide was the persistent rainfall.

Residents in the area hope this road can be repaired as soon as possible before it gets worse.

In their latest press release, MDOT said the highway will remain closed until their engineers can determine the severity of the slide and formulate a repair plan.

A repair plan resident James Woodard hopes happens as soon as possible.

“Need to be fixed. It sure needs to be fixed. The road is really bad. You know all this rain. I don’t know who ordered it but it’s here. It makes people have to go around and it’s pretty bad. Mississippi going to have a lot of bad roads, but that one real bad,” said Woodward.

Jerrelle Woodard said seeing a road in that bad of shape can cause severe damage to people’s vehicles and may cause accidents.

“It can look like a little pothole – then next thing you hit it or something like that. Then your car might just fall over in a ditch or something. They need to get it fixed. Then it’s rough on your tires and car,” said Woodward.

As for William Hoskin, he said he’s happy that this issue was caught before something tragic happened.

“I’m just glad that nobody goes down through there. My point of view, if you would’ve gone down through there, say at night. You didn’t know it. And the whole thing broke in or sunk in. I mean you know, it would’ve been a tragedy really. Especially if a big truck come out through there. I’m just glad they caught it ahead of time.”

WCBI reached out to MDOT for an update but was declined an interview.

As soon as more updates become available, we will make sure to pass them along.