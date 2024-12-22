Residents of Brookville Garden Apartments host coat drive

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Brookville Garden Apartments Committee is spreading holiday cheer one coat at a time.

The committee came together to host a coat drive to make sure every child stays warm this holiday season.

“Money is so hard now, and a lot of single parents do not have the things that are necessities to give their children,” said Kenneth Logan, President of the Resident Committee at Brooksville Garden. “So, we decided with the committee to step up and give back to the community.”

Each person was allowed to get one coat per child.

Santangela Outlaw was able to grab coats off the rack for her children.

She said events like this are a huge help to her and others, especially around the holidays.

“Now, they do not have to run around with snotty noses and stuff like that,” said Outlaw. “And they are now able to be warm when they are getting on the bus, and when they are coming from outside playing.”

Shalonda Hill is a patrolman at the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department, and she volunteered her time to help at the coat drive.

“It was a blessing to see so many kids leave here today with new coats,” said Hill “And put them on their backs as soon as they got them off the rack.”

With people being able to walk under the tent and grab a free coat for their children, President of the resident committee Kenneth Logan said this was a great way to give back this holiday season.

“It helps them a great deal because that is one less thing that they have to worry about,” said Logan. “They can focus on something else for their child, but the cold is what is the most important. We do not want any children to go without.”

This was the first coat drive hosted by the committee and 200 coats were given out at the coat drive.

