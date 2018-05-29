Residents in Weir Get To Mingle With Newly Elected Mayor During Meet And Greet

WEIR, Miss. (WCBI)- It was a celebratory evening in Weir on Tuesday as dozens of residents came out to meet their newly elected mayor, Shuni Coffey.

Mayor Coffey is the first African-American Female to serve as the town’s mayor.

She was officially sworn into office earlier this month and comes to office after a recent special election.

Now that she’s officially in office, the newly elected mayor said she’s ready to get to work and get her community moving in the right direction.

“I’m looking for ward to working with everybody that’s here, and actually trying to make a cohesive community,” said Mayor Coffey. “Right now there seems like there’s a divide, but we’re trying to bring everybody back together and make it like it used to be, the old Weir where everybody came together on one accord.”

Mayor Coffey said she plans to bring a “Weir Day” to the community.