Restaurants, businesses take part in annual ‘Taste of Tupelo’

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Restaurants and businesses had a chance to get their food and services in front of potential new customers in Tupelo.

The annual “Taste of Tupelo” brought more than 1,600 people to the Cadence Bank Arena. Restaurants had samples of food and drink, while businesses were able to let guests know about their services.

The event was organized by the Community Development Foundation as a way to put the spotlight on businesses.

Participants said it is a great way to get your business in front of a lot of people at one time.

“It allows some people not in the mall area to really gain exposure, and I tell you what, with the networking, I don’t see how every smaller restaurant in the area isn’t out here, it’s a great event to meet people,” said Mack Pettit, Kingfisher Catering.

“This event has gone so well because it gave me the opportunity to meet people I hadn’t had before and got a chance to taste some of Ethel Mae’s food, which is the goal, so we’re hoping to bring in some new guests who would come and be patrons of Ethel Mae’s,” said Demetra Sherer, Ethel Mae’s.

Guests at “Taste of Tupelo” also had opportunities to donate to relief efforts for tornado victims in the region.

