TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – As restaurants begin to open across Northeast Mississippi, some are finding it tough to get deliveries of produce and other items.

Fairpark Grill opened for the first time since Sunday afternoon. The restaurant didn’t make any employees come in, but only those who felt they could get to the restaurant and back home safely.

Also, getting some supplies has been a challenge, especially from companies that are not located in the area.

“It’s been a little bit difficult, but we have worked well with our provider, as well as our local produce provider, and been able to really, kind of get behind it, we’re expecting our delivery to come tomorrow, but of course that depends on whether or not the trucks can make it here or not, safely,” said Cody Parker, general manager for Fairpark Grill.

Parker says the Grill at Fairpark will likely close early this evening but should return to normal hours Saturday.