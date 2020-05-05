Restaurants prepare to open under new guidelines

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The impact of COVID-19 has put a hurt on many restaurants in recent months.

Moe’s Original BBQ Kiel Hebert said he’s happy to see things starting to get back to normal.

“I’m excited about having my staff back on the payroll,” said Hebert. “I mean I really am. You know some people are saying it’s too soon. I’m a restaurant owner I’m not going to complain about re-opening but it’s very important that everybody follows the guidelines, wear a mask when you come inside, have it on so we don’t have to ask you to put it on.”

These new restaurant guidelines will come in to effect Thursday, and part of the agreement included only half of the restaurants capacity would be allowed at a time, and customers were to be screened upon entry.

That’s something Hebert said he will be keeping an eye on.

“We’re going to have a portion of the building open so it’s not too much to handle for the employees that we have,” he said. “As soon as somebody gets up, we’re going to sanitize everything.”

With the shift and regulations, Starkville Fire Marshal, Mark McCurd said the department will be on hand to help restaurants get ready to open up.

“What we are offering or suggesting to folks is, you know it could be confusing to understand exactly what those numbers are,” he said. “So if a specific restaurant has any questions or concerns related to what that 50 percent number is. They are welcomed to call here to the fire station to the fire marshals office and we can help guide them through it.