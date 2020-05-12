Restaurants welcoming back patrons for in-person dining

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Restaurants across the region have reopened their dining rooms after more restrictions were eased as part of Governor Tate Reeves’ “Safer At Home” order.

The governor’s executive order allowing dine-in services to resume at restaurants was issued last week, but restaurant owners have been preparing to welcome crowds back into their dining rooms for some time.

- Advertisement -

As customers were being greeted and to-go orders taken, staff members at “No Way Jose” were cleaning menus with disinfectant wipes. It was just one of many precautions the restaurant has taken to make sure the diner was safe for customers and employees.

“The bathrooms get cleaned at least twice a day, really really good, there’s hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes, gloves, everything everywhere for anybody that needs it,” said Waitress Danyelle Black.

Social distancing was enforced, as every other booth was off-limits and parties larger than six were not allowed.

The popular restaurant has offered curbside pickup for the past seven weeks, but waitress Danyelle Black was glad to see customers at their favorite tables again.

“It’s definitely better them coming inside, atmosphere, customers and everybody laughing and talking and you get to communicate with people, better than just talking to the car, here’s your food and have a nice day,” Black said.

Sean Johnson is the director of the Chickasaw Development Foundation. He believed allowing customers to dine inside is good for restaurants and the local economy.

“People have been excited since they opened the restaurants, back up, it’s good seeing the traffic back downtown, it’s good seeing people out,” Johnson said.

The owner of “No Way Jose” had to lay off some staff during the shutdown, but now the restaurant is fully staffed.

Under the new “Safer at Home” orders, all restaurants must provide training for employees to help stop the spread of COVID-19.