Restraining order extended in church dispute

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A temporary restraining order has been extended in a dispute over a Louisville church.

The extension is in effect until an expected lawsuit is filed and a resolution is reached.

A majority of the members of Louisville First United Methodist Church voted to leave the Mississippi Conference, and separate itself from the United Methodist denomination.

The congregation was renamed First Methodist Church of Louisville.

Now, there’s a dispute over which group owns the actual church building.

A lawsuit is expected to be filed within the next couple of weeks.