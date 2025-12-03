Results for Noxubee Co. Special Elections are rolling in

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Numbers are rolling in for the special runoff elections.

Voters in parts of our viewing area headed to the polls on Tuesday, December 2.

In Noxubee County, the unofficial figures from the circuit clerk’s office show Teddrick Liddel had 1242 votes.

Liddel was going up against Dontevis Smith, who came out with 1143 votes.

As for the coroner’s race, Montrell Rucker had 1343 votes.

Rucker’s opponent, Diana Hughes Stevenson, had an unofficial count of 1009 votes.

and lastly to the Election Commissioner District 5 seat.

It looks like Margaret Brewer will take the lead with 171 votes.

Her opponent, Krystal Boswell, was shy by just a few votes with 148.

Again, these are unofficial results. Affidavits and write-ins will still need to be counted.

WCBI is still waiting for results for the special elections held in Tippah and Lafayette Counties.

