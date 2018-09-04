Retail recruitment tops Columbus City Council agenda

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Retail recruitment for the Friendly City tops discussion at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

During a marathon session, the mayor and council heard from four different potential retail recruiting companies.

- Advertisement -

Next Site, based out of Birmingham, Alabama.

Brick and Mortar and The Retail Coach, both out of Tupelo and Buxton Company.

All made their pitches to land the job of attracting big time retailers to Columbus.

Last month, the council voted cut the $100,000 annual payment to the Link.

The council also hired two new police officers.

They voted 6 to Zero to increase library funding by $10,000 over last year.

At the last meeting, council voted to reverse an earlier decision to end it’s contract for an employee clinic. Tuesday night, they adopted the Baptist Proposal.