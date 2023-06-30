Retired Saltillo chief pins badge on son graduating from police academy

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It is always a big day when cadets graduate from the police academy, but for one family, the ceremony was extra special.

Retired Saltillo Police Chief Dan McKinney was able to pin the badge on his son, Kagen McKinney, after he graduated from Class B73 at the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center.

Kagen McKinney will work with the Starkville Police Department. He was one of 17 men who graduated after completing the 12-week course. The retired chief, who also spent years at the Tupelo Police Department, said it was an emotional moment when he pinned the badge on his son’s uniform.

“I was trying to keep from crying in front of everyone, it was pretty emotional, just so proud of what he’s done and the change I’ve seen in him in 12 weeks and the great job academy did for him. It’s an honor to be here and see him walk across the stage, just like I did many years ago and it’s every father’s dream to have their son do what they’ve done and retired from,” said Dan McKinney.

“It’s been a dream since I was a little kid watching my Dad get up every morning, put on that uniform, now I get to experience it for myself. Have that first-hand experience, and I’m going to try and be like him every day. He’s my hero,” said Kagen McKinney.

Officer Kagen McKinney will spend 12 weeks in the field training program at Starkville. The next basic class starts on August 7.

