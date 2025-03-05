Trinity Place Retirement Community residents celebrate Mardi Gras

The Mardi Gras veterans snacked on treats like King Cake and grape ice cream floats, while enjoying the tunes of the holiday.

COLUMBUS, MISS. – Trinity Place Retirement Community residents let the good times roll to celebrate Fat Tuesday.

Community members, staff, along with WCBI’S Kealy Shields and Kailey Cox, marched down the halls to pass out beads, moon pies, masks, and rubber ducks.

Fat Tuesday is a day of feasting and celebration that marks the end of Carnival and beginning of Lent.

Director of Marketing Rhonda Richardson said this was an opportunity to get everyone involved in lots of fun.

