Return to Summer Conditions

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After multiple days filled with rain, we are returning to a summertime pattern with hot temperatures and slight rain chances.

WEDNESDAY EVENING: Ongoing showers and storms will dissipate over the coming hours, leaving us with dry conditions overnight. Low temperatures will be in the low-70’s.

THURSDAY: We are returning to HOT conditions! Temperatures will climb into the low-90’s by the afternoon, with heat index values near 98 degrees during the warmest part of the day. A few areas may see an isolated shower or two, especially north of I-22. Otherwise, we’ll have mostly sunny conditions throughout the day.

FRIDAY: A similar day to Thursday, with afternoon highs in the mid-90’s. A couple of showers are possible, although most of us will stay dry. Stay safe in the heat!