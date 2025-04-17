Returning the 80+ degree temperatures

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Above average temperatures take hold starting Thursday into the Easter weekend.

THURSDAY: Expect more sunshine and a slight breeze by afternoon as highs reach the low 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. South winds of 5-10 mph will prevent temps from falling as much as previous nights.

FRI/SAT: Warmer! We’re expecting highs in the middle to upper 80s both day under a partly cloudy sky. Occasional south wind gusts up to 20 mph will be possible as well.

SUN/MON: Most of Easter Sunday looks dry and warm with highs in the lower 80s. An approaching, and stalling, front may trigger a few showers and storms Sunday night across parts of northern MS. These could linger into Monday morning as well, but we continue to expect minimal (but not fully zero) concerns from severe weather.