Reward for information about Macon man’s death doubled

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Seven years after his death, the reward for information about a Macon man’s death has doubled.

Kris Haywood was shot multiple times in March 2015 at the Local Express, a convenience store, where he was working.

District Attorney Scott Colom says his office, along with donations from the community has increased the reward to $20,000.

Investigators want information that will lead them to a conviction.

Haywood died a few days after being shot during a robbery.

No one has ever gone to trial for the crime.

Four suspects were released after spending years in jail after new evidence found the group was not at the crime scene.