Reward for information about Macon man’s death doubled

Joey Barnes,

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Seven years after his death, the reward for information about a Macon man’s death has doubled.

Kris Haywood was shot multiple times in March 2015 at the Local Express, a convenience store, where he was working.

District Attorney Scott Colom says his office, along with donations from the community has increased the reward to $20,000.

Investigators want information that will lead them to a conviction.

Haywood died a few days after being shot during a robbery.

No one has ever gone to trial for the crime.

Four suspects were released after spending years in jail after new evidence found the group was not at the crime scene.

Categories: Crime, Local News

This content provided by:

Related