HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – The reward for information leading to an arrest in Houston homicide increases.

Law enforcement also releases new details about the crime.

- Advertisement -

This is the car the victim went to look at on October 26th of last year.

He arrived at the address on Martin Luther King Drive at about 8:30 PM. He was then beaten and shot to death.

In new information about what happened, officers say three males attacked the victim.

Police want information about those suspects, weapons used, or the vehicle involved.

Northeast Mississippi Crime Stoppers and the victim’s family have teamed up to offer a four thousand dollar reward.

You can call Northeast Mississippi Crimestoppers at 1-800-773-8477 with more information.

Houston police, Chickasaw County Sherriff’s Department, and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are working on the unsolved case.