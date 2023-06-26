Reward grows as family searches for missing Noxubee County man

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The reward for information about a missing Noxubee County man is growing.

Kenneth Reed has not been seen since February 22 in Shuqualak.

His family is offering more than seven thousand dollars for information on his whereabouts.

Now, the district attorney’s office and Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers are teaming up to offer up to a thousand dollars for information.

Reed’s vehicle was found on Paulette and Mahorner Road.

If you have information on Reed’s whereabouts, call the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department.

