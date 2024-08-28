Reward increased for missing man in Noxubee Co.

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The reward for information about a missing Noxubee County man has increased.

Kenneth Reed was last seen in February 2023 while visiting family in Shuqualak.

His vehicle was found on Paulette and Mahorner Road but there has been no sign of him.

Reed’s family is offering a five hundred dollar reward for any information about his disappearance.

There’s also a 15 thousand dollar reward if someone knows where Reed is right now.

If you have any information call the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

