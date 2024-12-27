Reward now higher in the Mega Million Jackpot with $1.22 billion

mega millions

U.S. (WCBI) – The Mega Millions Jackpot has climbed even higher, reaching an estimated $1.22 billion with an estimated cash value of just over $549 million for tonight’s drawing.

This record-setting prize, now one of the largest in the game’s history, offers players the chance to end 2024 as a billionaire.

No ticket matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball in the Christmas Eve drawing.

Tonight’s jackpot will be the fifth largest in Mega Million’s history and the ninth largest in U.S. lottery history.

You can watch for those numbers tonight, December 27, on WCBI just before the 10 p.m. news.

Good luck!

