LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The person who solves a Lowndes County theft could become $1,000 richer.

A 2018 John Deere Gator was stolen from a home on Stinson Creek Road, in Lowndes County.

The owner is giving a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of the person or persons who stole it.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.