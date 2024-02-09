Reward offered in Carroll County for information on tire, rim thieves

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Thieves were rolling away with people’s tires and rims.

Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker said three vehicles have been hit in different areas of the county.

People were waking up to go to work only to find their cars sitting like this.

Tire and rims were taken from the vehicles.

Deputies were offering a cash reward for information that led to an arrest.

If you have any information, call the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at (662)237-9283.

