Rezoning OK’d by city council for ole Lee Middle School building

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus City Council clears the way for a new development at the old Lee Middle School building.

Councilmen approved zoning the property as C1, which means it is a neighborhood commercial property now.

It was zoned as single family residential.

The Columbus Redevelopment Authority says an investment group is interested in purchasing the property.

If the deal goes through, plans call for $15 million investment that will be completed in two phases.

Loft style apartments, restaurants, retail space and a multi-purpose center would be built on the property that sits at 18th Avenue and Military Road.

There’s also a possibility the property could be designated a historic landmark.

As of now, the property has not been officially purchased.